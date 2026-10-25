150 kilos of waste removed from San Fernando coastline

ABOUT 150 kilograms of solid waste was collected from the coastline in San Fernando town, southern Cebu, as part of the International Coastal Cleanup.

The activity, held under the theme “Clean Seas for Resilient Communities,” was led by the Mine Environmental Protection and Enhancement Office (Mepeo) of Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC), said Mepeo manager Samuel Tagsip in a news release.

The International Coastal Cleanup is a global volunteer effort, coordinated by the US-based Ocean Conservancy, to remove trash from shorelines and waterways. It is observed every third Saturday of September.

SEDC employees worked alongside personnel from their suppliers. Albert Villaruel of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Argao town and nearby residents also took part in the activity.

Tagsip said the cleanup helps improve the condition of the coastline, but lasting results depend on stopping pollution at its source.

“We must continue promoting proper waste management and working together to keep our seas clean,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mitzie Almira Carin, SEDC division manager for human resource and administration, said environmental responsibility should go beyond scheduled activities.

“Protecting our seas begins with the everyday choices we make,” she said.

She added that such initiatives encourage employees and partners to turn environmental awareness into action and help preserve coastal resources for future generations.

The cleanup is part of SEDC’s broader environmental efforts. It also complements the company’s long-standing support, together with its primary client Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc., for the annual Save Our Seas global initiative. / SUNSTAR CEBU