1,500 security forces sent off for 11th Asean Chief Justices meet

MORE than 1,500 personnel from the different government agencies have been deployed in Lapu-Lapu City for the 11th Meeting of the Council of Asean Chief Justices and Asean Law Association (ALA) meeting from November 18 to 21, 2024 at the Shangri-La Mactan Cebu.

The Police Regional Office (PRO 7) comprised the majority of security forces with 781, while the remaining 821 personnel came from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Regional Maritime Unit, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Traffic Management System (CTMS) of Lapu-Lapu City, and Task Force Kasaligan.

A send-off ceremony for security forces was held on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Mactan Shrine.

The meeting will be participated by 13 Chief Justices, 24 Justices, 27 VIPs and 100 ALA delegates from Asean member countries.

Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, Director of PRO 7, hoped that no untoward incident would be recorded during the big event.

"I expect a "zero incident" record throughout the meeting. Let us do our part to exemplify Philippine hospitality and security, thereby demonstrating to the Asean community and the international audience the nation’s competence, reliability, and commitment to the success of the event," Aberin said. (AYB)