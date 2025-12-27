1,500 trees planted in Lusaran

A TOTAL of 1,500 trees were planted in Barangay Lusaran, Cebu, as part of the second major activity of the year-long Reforest Cebu 2026 program, which aims to restore upland and watershed areas in the city.

The Lusaran planting followed the program’s initial activity earlier this month in Barangay Tabunan.

Local and native tree species such as narra, tugas, and guyabano were planted, chosen for their suitability to the area’s soil and climate, as well as their long-term environmental benefits.

The initiative comes in the wake of the devastating floods that struck Cebu last November, causing widespread damage to property and claiming lives. Experts have long warned that deforestation and land conversion have worsened the effects of extreme weather events, making reforestation a critical priority for vulnerable communities.

John Jeffrey Dabalos, vice chairman of the 256K Tree Planting Initiative under Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, underscored the importance of proper aftercare for the seedlings.

“Ang tanom mura gyud og bata—kinahanglan og hustong pag-atiman aron motubo ug mabuhi. Importante kaayo ang aftercare aron masiguro nga ang atong mga gitanom motubo ug mahimong panagang sa kalikupan,” he said.

While the tree-planting activity has drawn public attention, the effort is being led by the Sonshine Philippines Movement (SPM), whose Cebu chapter coordinated the logistics and community engagement for the program.

Allan Tamondong, SPM project coordinator, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond simply planting trees.

“Sa among tinuoray nga tinguha nga makatabang sa nasud, andam mi nga makigtambayayong sa gobyerno ug mangayo og yuta nga among tamnan ug atimanon. Dili lang kini pagpananum, kundili usa ka malungtarong responsibilidad alang sa kalikupan ug sa umaabot nga henerasyon,” Tamondong said.

Community leaders in Barangay Lusaran warmly welcomed the return of the tree-planting team.

Clen Partusa, a farmers’ leader in the area, said the initiative brings both hope and tangible benefits to the community.

“Dako kaayo among pasalamat ug kalipay nga nibalik mo dinhi sa among sitio aron magtanom. Ang inyong dedikasyon sa pag-atiman sa kalikupan usa ka dakong tabang ug paglaum alang sa among komunidad,” Partusa said.

Reforest Cebu 2026 is designed as a sustained environmental program that includes not only tree planting, but also seedling monitoring, aftercare, and close collaboration with local communities to ensure long-term forest restoration.

The initiative traces its roots to nationwide environmental efforts launched in 2005 under the vision of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, which continue today through SPM’s environmental advocacy in Cebu.

Through the program, organizers are calling on government agencies, private institutions, and the public to take part in the collective effort—emphasizing that proactive environmental action today is crucial to preventing greater disasters in the future. (CAV, PR)