15.4M renovation of district hospital starts

Summary:

The Cebu Provincial Government started a ₱15.4-million renovation of the Oslob District Hospital on Thursday, May 14, 2026, to modernize its facilities and equipment.

The upgrades include emergency room repairs, ceiling replacement, repainting, and constructing an ambulance facility and a maintenance building to provide better services to patients.

Inspections ordered during the early months of Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s administration revealed structural issues across Cebu's 16 provincial hospitals, which will undergo gradual repairs.THE Cebu Provincial Government has begun a P15.4-million renovation of the Oslob District Hospital on Thursday, May 14, 2026, as part of efforts to modernize its facilities and equipment.

Planned improvements include emergency room repairs, ceiling replacement, repainting of hospital buildings, and the construction of an ambulance facility, maintenance building, and other upgrades.

Capitol Health Consultant Dr. Nikki Catalan had earlier emphasized the importance of repairing and improving facilities in every provincial hospital to provide better services to patients.

“Better facilities mean better care, greater dignity, and a safer healing environment for every Cebuano,” Catalan said.

The Province of Cebu manages 16 provincial hospitals across the province.

During the first months of Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s administration, inspections were conducted across all provincial hospitals to assess their condition and identify areas needing repair.

Initial findings included cracked floors, damaged ceilings, and other structural issues in several facilities.

The Capitol said other provincial hospitals are also expected to undergo gradual repairs and improvements in the coming months. /ANV