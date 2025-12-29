16 apprehended in crackdown on street begging

SIXTEEN individuals were apprehended by the Cebu City Government in a renewed enforcement of the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, signaling a tougher and more coordinated approach to curb street begging and protect public spaces.

Police records showed that eight of those apprehended were brought to the Mabolo Police Station, two to the Parian Police Station and six to the Labangon Police Station during the operation.

Several of the cases involved minors allegedly being used for begging.

The children were immediately turned over to the Department of Social Welfare Services to ensure their safety and welfare, while the adults were later released and returned to their respective communities.

No formal charges were filed against those apprehended, as the City opted to give them another chance, authorities said.

The operation followed a coordination meeting held Dec. 23, 2025, involving the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office (CCAMO) and the Office of Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities, aimed at strengthening enforcement while adopting culturally sensitive approaches.

City Ordinance 1631, enacted in 1996, prohibits both begging and the giving of alms on public streets. Violators face a P1,000 fine or four hours of community service.

According to the Cebu City Public Information Office, CCAMO head John Lumayag said those apprehended were released upon the directive of Mayor Nestor Archival.

“The individuals apprehended have been released and will not have cases filed against them, as the mayor has given them a chance. They will simply be returned to their places of origin,” Lumayag said.

Authorities reiterated that roads and sidewalks are intended for public use and safe passage, not for sleeping or informal residence.

Daily clearing operations will continue to keep sidewalks accessible and orderly for pedestrians. / CAV