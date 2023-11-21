16 Cebu healthcare providers join new app

MORE Cebu-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been onboarded into mWell’s new feature called HealthHub, giving them another avenue to increase their income stream and capture a good slice of the growing health and wellness market.

MWell HealthHub is a platform that offers Filipinos access to a comprehensive range of health and wellness services.

Developed by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp. of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), MWell is the health technology platform that offers telemedicine, health and wellness programs, and e-commerce, among others, in an integrated, tech-based healthcare digital ecosystem.

The app, launched in 2022, now has a growing 2.3 million users.

“Our mission with mWell HealthHub goes beyond innovation; it is about empowering individuals to take control of their health,” said Manuel Pangilinan, MPIC chairman, president and chief executive officer (CEO), in a media briefing last Nov. 13, 2023.

“It also serves as an ally for our health and wellness entrepreneurs and SMEs, enabling them to expand their online reach for business growth, making mWell truly the digital gateway for everything health and wellness,” said Pangilinan.

MWell president and CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla said health and wellness entrepreneurs and SMEs can connect with a broader audience as their services can be easily discovered, filtered by location, and appointments can be booked “seamlessly.”

“With mWell HealthHub, they can also elevate their online presence, attract more clients, and optimize their processes to foster sustained and meaningful business expansion,” said Cabal-Revilla, who is also MPIC’s chief finance and risk and sustainability officer.

HealthHub initially registered 16 partner providers in Cebu, namely C&F Dental Care, Glory Reborn, Beausthetics Wellness and Aesthetics Cebu, Forever Young Spa, Wellnessify Health and Beauty Spa Services OPC, Vaso K Cebu Skin Care Clinic, Stanford Medical and Diagnostics Clinic, Inc., The Forest Spa Asmara Inc., Tooth Fix Dental Clinic, Opon Medical Diagnostic Corp., Lumacad Family Clinic and Pharmacy, San Skin Relearn Therapy Center, Talk, Learn, and Play Therapy Center and Dental Capital Clinic.

Since 2022, Cabal-Revilla said mWell has been at the forefront of digital healthcare solutions in the Philippines. She noted that the launch of mWell HealthHub further solidifies mWell’s status as the “country’s healthcare mega app.”

“MWell is the only Philippine-based app available globally that provides the most comprehensive services including 24/7 doctor consultation, medicine delivery, emergency, home care services to fitness, food and nutrition all in one mega app,” she said.