16 displaced families move into new homes

AFTER losing their home to floodwaters brought by typhoon Tino, Guerlie Coyoca and her family spent weeks in an evacuation center with little more than the clothes they managed to save.

Just days before Christmas, they finally moved into a new home — one of 16 pre-fabricated housing units turned over to displaced families at the Bayanihan Village of Pasilong sa Paradise in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City.

The families, previously sheltered at evacuation centers in Barangays Alang-Alang and Umapad, were relocated on Tuesday, Dec. 23, following the destruction of their homes when typhoon Tino struck last Nov. 4.

Coyoca, a resident of Barangay Umapad, said her family lost everything when their house was completely washed out by floodwaters.

“Our previous home was totally washed out and we were only able to save a few pieces of clothing,” she said, adding that moving into a secure home has given her family hope and peace of mind as they prepare to celebrate Christmas together.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the relocation fulfilled the hopes of typhoon survivors and marked a key step in helping them rebuild their lives after several weeks of uncertainty.

“Now you can see that they are properly settled here. They already have complete utilities,” Ouano said.

“At least they can celebrate Christmas here in our pre-fabricated smart homes. It is more convenient for them and provides a more organized and comfortable environment,” he added.

Ouano said the City Government made sure the relocation site was fully prepared before transferring the evacuees. He explained that families from Barangays Alang-Alang and Umapad were prioritized because of the extent of damage to their homes.

“The process is not easy and I did not want the evacuees to be transferred unless the area was fully prepared,” he said.

“This is much better than letting them stay in tents, where rain can easily enter and where it becomes extremely hot,” he added.

Aside from housing, the families received relief goods such as sleeping mats, rice, buckets and other basic necessities through the City Social Welfare Services Office to help the families meet their immediate needs.

Ouano said the modular housing setup allows displaced families to live with dignity and gradually return to a sense of normalcy after losing nearly everything to the typhoon.

“This setup allows them to live with dignity and helps them slowly rebuild their lives,” he said.

The turnover of the housing units on Dec. 18 was witnessed by City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on Jr., Housing and Urban Development Office head Karlo Cabahug and General Services Department head Marivic Cabigas. / ABC