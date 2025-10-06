16 schools in Mandaue damaged by quake

SIXTEEN out of 48 public schools in Mandaue City have sustained damage following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, 2025.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the Office of the Building Official (OBO) and the City Engineering Team conducted an assessment of the schools as part of the City’s post-quake safety inspection.

He said, though, that while 16 schools were affected, the damage was not extensive.

“Out of 48 public schools, there are 16 that are partially damaged. However, these are not severe damages and not the entire school buildings. Only certain parts were affected,” he said.

He said the Mandaue Comprehensive National High School, for instance, has a cracked column.

“It appears to be a superficial crack. Since the building is relatively new and still under warranty, we have instructed that it be checked and repaired,” he said.

Ouano also personally inspected the Cesar M. Cabahug Elementary School in Looc, where one of the buildings, referred to by locals as the “Petron Building,” was found to be tilted.

“The building was already tilted even before, so we have not allowed students to enter it yet. I have requested an official report from OBO to confirm that it is safe before allowing teachers and students to return,” he said.

At the Mandaue City Central School, minor cracks were also observed on some columns.

The mayor said these could likely be addressed through retrofitting.

“The situation there is not as serious as in Cabahug Elementary School, but we still want to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.

Ouano also stressed that classes have resumed in all other public schools in Mandaue City except in buildings that were declared unsafe.

“Only the damaged sections are closed, and the students have been transferred to other rooms, although they are currently quite crowded. We are looking for ways to speed up the repairs so classes can return to normal soon,” he said.

The mayor also acknowledged that DepEd has a quick response fund that may be used for such situations, but added that the City is not relying solely on it.

“We have also asked help from the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce to see if they can assist us. The City has funds, but processing takes time. Any help from the private sector will allow us to repair the schools faster for the benefit of our students,” he said.

Ouano assured the public that the City Government is doing its best to accelerate the repair process, though he appealed for patience and understanding.

He said classes have officially resumed in all public schools in Mandaue City.

“Classes have resumed in all public schools across Mandaue, except for private schools, which may decide on their own after inspection by their private engineers. However, if they need assistance, the City of Mandaue is more than willing to help by sending our OBO and engineering team,” Ouano said. (ABC)