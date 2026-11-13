16-year-old boy electrocuted while washing motorcycle

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy died after being electrocuted while washing his motorcycle around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in Purok African Daisy, Barangay Butong, Pinamungajan, Cebu.

The victim was a resident of Purok Gumamela, Barangay Butong, in the same town.

Based on the investigation conducted by the Pinamungajan Municipal Police Station, the victim was washing his motorcycle at a car wash station owned before the incident occurred.

While he was washing the motorcycle, a witness identified as Merto Cantal noticed the teenager lying on the concrete floor and convulsing while holding the water hose nozzle.

Cantal immediately pulled the hose away from the victim's hand, believing that electricity had passed through it, and promptly called the police for assistance.

Upon arrival, personnel from the Pinamungajan Municipal Police Station, together with the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim before rushing him to the district hospital for medical treatment. However, he was declared dead.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Vincent Alqueza, chief investigator of the Pinamungajan Municipal Police Station, said that after gathering the necessary information, they coordinated with personnel from the town's Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to conduct an ocular inspection of the area.

Police and BFP personnel traced the electrical connections powering the car wash equipment to determine whether a grounding problem may have caused the teenager to be electrocuted.

Alqueza said that if negligence on the part of the car wash owner is established, appropriate charges may be filed.

“Kung mamatud-an nato sir nga naay pagpabaya sa tag-iya sa car wash, andam ang kapulisan nga pag assist sa pamilya pag file sa kaso batok sa tag-iya sa car wash,” said Alqueza.

(If we establish that the car wash owner was negligent, the police are ready to assist the victim's family in filing a case against the owner.)

Police in the town are continuing their investigation and gathering statements from witnesses to determine whether foul play was involved in the teenager's death. (AYB)