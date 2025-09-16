16-year-old ordinance ‘reshaping’ Cebu City’s battle vs. traffic jams

IN 2009, Cebu City Ordinance 2214 was enacted to prohibit provincial buses from loading or unloading passengers on the city’s main roads, confining them to designated terminals. First adopted to streamline bus operations and ease roadside congestion, the ordinance — which was not strictly enforced — is now at the center of renewed debate as stricter enforcement collides with commuter frustrations.

Back then, officials argued that buses stopping anywhere worsened congestion and posed safety risks. The ordinance required provincial buses to use only designated terminals or exclusive company stops.

For years, however, the policy was loosely enforced. Provincial buses continued to load and unload along busy Cebu City roads — Pardo, Basak, Mambaling — without much pushback. That changed in September 2025, when the City Government, working with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 and traffic enforcers, began imposing strict penalties.

Violators now face fines of up to P4,500, impoundment of vehicles for repeat offenses and confiscation of drivers’ licenses under the City’s “Discipline Zone” program.

Ordinance provisions

Enacted to formalize Cebu City’s role as a transit hub, the ordinance aimed to:

Restrict provincial buses to loading and unloading only at exclusive terminals within a 30 kilometer radius of the Cebu South Bus Terminal.

Impose penalties — ranging from traffic citations to the issuance of temporary operators’ permits — on violators, with fines escalating from P1,500 for a first offense to P4,500 for repeat cases.

Empower the City’s traffic office to impound public utility vehicles on third offenses until fines and penalties are paid.

Though well-intentioned, the law has been revisited unevenly until recent enforcement efforts spotlight its unintended side effects.

Impact on commuters and operators

Stricter application of the no-stopping rule has yielded mixed results:

Longer walks and extra tricycle fares as passengers trek from remote terminals into town.

Added confusion for visitors and daily commuters unfamiliar with the exact location of legal loading zones.

Heightened costs and delays during peak hours, as buses navigate back to official stops off main thoroughfares.

Provincial operators, led by the Cebu Provincial Operators Transport Cooperative, argue that a total ban worsens inconvenience and pushes more commuters into private vehicles — ironically fueling the very congestion it sought to solve. Supporters of the strict implementation, including Mayor Nestor Archival and LTFRB officials, argue that it’s about discipline and congestion control. Cebu City’s roads are already choked with vehicles, and officials say letting buses stop anywhere only makes things worse.

CSBT general manager Ahmed Cuizon has urged the City and LTFRB to reopen talks with bus operators to find a more workable solution.

What’s at stake

The conflict underscores Cebu City’s deeper traffic problem. The city continues to see rapid growth in vehicle numbers — 42,000 new private car registrations were recorded in 2023 alone. Officials admit that the rise in private cars and motorcycles is one of the biggest drivers of congestion, yet enforcement often falls on public transport.

Still, no official, publicly available, up-to-date figures exist on the actual number of vehicles entering and leaving Cebu City daily in 2025. Without that data, it’s difficult to measure how much buses really add to the gridlock compared to cars and motorcycles.

What we don’t know yet

Will Cebu City designate official bus stops inside its jurisdiction, as suggested by LTFRB 7 and operators?

How much does the ban on roadside loading and unloading actually reduce congestion?

Will commuters adapt to the system, or will political pressure force the City to soften its stance?

What’s next

Archival has asked the public for patience, saying the measure is about long-term order on city roads. But with complaints mounting on social media and operators pushing for compromise, the next step may be a stakeholder meeting to adjust the ordinance’s implementation.

The CSBT management has opened the door for a collaborative meeting. How the City responds will determine whether a compromise can be reached to address both traffic congestion and the needs of thousands of provincial commuters who rely on public transport every day. / EHP