16th Cebu City Wide Clean-Up Challenge a ‘tremendous success’

THE Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) said the 16th Cebu City Wide Clean-Up Challenge was a “tremendous success” for the community and environment of the city.

“With the participation and dedication of our fellow government employees, residents, and volunteers, we were able to make a significant impact in cleaning and beautifying our beloved city,” the office said in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

“This event showcased the collective effort and commitment of Cebu City to preserve our natural resources and promote a cleaner and healthier environment for all,” the office added.

The Cebu City Wide Clean-Up Challenge is a quarterly activity of the Cebu City Reef Rehabilitation Initiative, coordinated with the Cebu City Government, barangays, the private sector, civic groups, and the people for the Quarterly Citywide Cleanup aimed at emphasizing the importance of segregation.

This year's event was under the theme “Community at the Core - Segregate to Regenerate." (Eva Joy A. Bugas, UP Cebu intern)