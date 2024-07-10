17 athletic gilts up for grabs today

AT LEAST 17 gold medals are at stake on Thursday, July 11, 2024, when the track and field competition in the Palarong Pambansa fires off at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Western Visayas (Region 6) athletes are expected to defend their dominance in the long jump, discus throw, 110m hurdles, and 400m dash, which will have their final rounds on Thursday.

Region 6 won the gold medals in both elementary and secondary boys’ long jump last year in Marikina.

The Western Visayas tracksters actually made a 1-2 finish in the elementary boys’ contest, as they also took the silver. Their distaff team, on the other hand, bagged the silver and bronze medals in the elementary division.

In the secondary boys’ discus throw, the Western Visayas Regional Athletics Association (WVRAA) captured both the gold and bronze medals.

Western Visayas also finished on top of both the elementary and secondary boys’ 400m dash and the high school boys’ 110-meter hurdles, while its girls’ squad reigned supreme in the elementary and secondary 110-meter hurdles.

Central Visayas and Cagayan Valley are likewise ready to see action and defend their respective turfs. Central Visayas made the best finish in the girls’ 400-meter dash last year, courtesy of Ma. Emely Balunan.

Meanwhile, athletes with disabilities will also vie for the 18 gold medals that are up for grabs in the Para Games competition.

Medal athletics events slated in the Special Games are for boys’ and girls’ long jump, shotput (boys, girls, youth, juniors, amputee), and youth and juniors’ 400-meter dash. / LBG