17 barangay, school contingents set to compete in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

SINULOG sa Dakbayan 2026 will feature 17 official barangay and school contingents when it returns on January 10, 2026 at the Cebu City Sports Center, the Cebu City Government announced Tuesday, January 6.

In a statement, the City, through the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), released the list of contingents set to compete in one of the festival’s major events honoring the Señor Santo Niño.

The competition brings together barangays and schools across Cebu City in a showcase of culture, creativity, and faith through music, dance, and storytelling.

The official Dakbayan contingents for Sinulog 2026 are the Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe, Tribo Maampoong Baniladnon of Barangay Banilad, Tribu Kinaiyahan of Barangay Santo Niño, Pundok Luzinians of Barangay Luz, Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts of Barangay San Roque, Aktivong Binaliwhanon of Barangay Binaliw, Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe of Barangay Inayawan, Bag-ong Tribu Kasambagan of Barangay Kasambagan, Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble of Barangay Tejero, Banay San Nicolasnon of Barangay San Nicolas Proper, Tribu Bulaknon of Barangay Babag, Barrio Basak Pardo of Barangay Basak Pardo, Hugpong Mananayaw ng Bayan of the University of the Philippines Cebu, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo, Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon, and Banay Talamban of Barangay Talamban.

Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 is scheduled on January 10, ahead of the Sinulog Grand Parade, and is expected to draw large crowds as communities present performances highlighting their local identity and devotion to the Santo Niño.

Tickets are priced at P200 and will be sold exclusively at the Cebu City Sports Center starting 10 a.m. on the day of the event.

Organizers encouraged the public to attend and support their preferred contingents, including by liking and sharing official contingent banners on social media.

SFI said the activity promotes barangay pride, unity, and shared faith among Cebuanos. (CAV)