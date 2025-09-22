17 contingents confirm to join Sinulog 2026

SEVENTEEN contingents, including out-of-town groups, have confirmed their participation in the Sinulog 2026.

This was confirmed by Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director Elmer “Jojo” Labella on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

Labella said the number of contingents for the Sinulog Grand Parade next year will be set by a new committee. This year, more than 40 contingents participated in the event.

He said the foundation is revising guidelines for the street parade, security and crowd control to address problems encountered in 2025, including a three-hour delay caused when float arches became entangled with electric wires.

Muntinlupa City will participate for the first time as a contingent from Luzon in 2026, Labella said. Subsidies remain at P1 million for contingents from Cebu and nearby provinces, and P1.5 million for out-of-town groups, the same as last year. / BRYCE KEN ABELLON, USJ-R INTERN