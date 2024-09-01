17-year-old girl dies in Cebu City landslide

(UPDATED) A 17-year-old girl died while three others were brought to the hospital following a landslide that occurred in Don Bosco Proper in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, on Sunday morning, September 1, 2024.

Police identified the fatality as Jemimah Ibuña, a resident of Sitio Caduloy, Barangay Tisa, who was asleep at the time of the incident.

Tisa Barangay Captain Ada Lapiña, in a statement following the incident, said there were also nine families whose houses were damaged.

Lapiña said during the landslide, a riprap caved in which caused damage to the houses.

He said he would check if the owner of the property has liability.

Lapiña, who is currently in Manila for the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas national assembly, said he would call for a council session on Sunday to declare a state of calamity.

Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) head Portia Basmayor, in a quick interview on Sunday, said the families living in Sitio Caduloy will have to be evacuated.

Basmayor said gathering of details of the families affected is still ongoing as of writing. (JJL)