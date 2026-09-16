17 years of fun & luxury: Jpark Island Resort celebrates a legacy of valued experiences and stays

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu celebrates its 17th anniversary this September, marking nearly two decades of growth, transformation, and continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences in Philippine hospitality.
Carrying the anniversary theme “17 Years of Making W.A.V.E.S.: We Aspire to create Valued Experiences and Stays,” Jpark looks back on a remarkable journey shaped by its people, valued guests, business partners, and the communities it serves.
Since welcoming its first guests, Jpark Island Resort has grown into one of Cebu’s recognized leisure and hospitality destinations, establishing a strong presence in the family and resort tourism market. Over the years, the resort has continuously expanded and enhanced its offerings, responding to the evolving needs of local and international travelers while maintaining its commitment to quality service and memorable guest experiences.
The 17th anniversary celebrates not only the number of years Jpark has been in operation, but also the milestones achieved along the way. From its development as a resort destination in Mactan to becoming a preferred venue for family vacations, celebrations, corporate gatherings, and leisure getaways, Jpark has built a reputation around experiences that bring people together.
Its expansive resort facilities, signature waterpark attractions, diverse dining offerings, accommodations, and events and recreation portfolio have enabled Jpark to serve a broad range of guests and occasions. Through the years, these offerings have continued to evolve, reinforcing the resort’s position as a destination that combines leisure, hospitality, and entertainment in one integrated experience.
At the heart of this journey is Jpark’s commitment to its people. The resort’s 17-year history has been made possible by the dedication of its team members, whose service and professionalism have helped shape the guest experience and strengthen the Jpark brand. Their collective efforts have contributed to the resort’s continued growth and its ability to deliver warm, personalized, and consistent hospitality.
Behind every valued experience and stay are the dedicated teams who work tirelessly to ensure that every detail is taken care of.
The Front Office and Concierge teams create meaningful first and lasting impressions, warmly welcoming guests, anticipating their needs, and helping make every stay seamless and memorable.
Providing an essential layer of care and protection, our Security team helps ensure a safe and secure environment for guests, team members, and the resort community.
The Culinary, Food and Beverage team brings the spirit of Jpark to the table through quality dining experiences, attentive service, and flavors that make every meal memorable.
At the waterpark and throughout the resort’s aquatic facilities, Jpark’s Lifeguards remain vigilant and ready, prioritizing guest safety while helping families and visitors enjoy the resort’s attractions with confidence.
The Housekeeping team plays an equally vital role in creating a welcoming environment, ensuring that guest rooms and resort spaces are clean, comfortable, and maintained to the highest standards.
Supporting these experiences is the Engineering team, whose expertise and commitment keep the resort’s facilities, systems, and attractions safe, functional, and ready for every guest.
Together, these teams exemplify the many hands and hearts behind Jpark’s hospitality, demonstrating that every memorable stay is the result of a shared commitment to excellence.
The anniversary theme, “17 Years of Making W.A.V.E.S.: We Aspire to create Valued Experiences and Stays,” reflects this enduring commitment. It captures Jpark’s aspiration to create experiences that go beyond a single visit—experiences that guests value, remember, and carry with them long after their stay.
Jpark’s journey has also been closely connected to the growth of Cebu as a leading tourism and business destination. Its continued operations in Mactan have contributed to the island’s vibrant hospitality landscape, welcoming guests from different parts of the Philippines and various international markets.
As the resort looks toward the years ahead, the 17th anniversary serves as both a celebration of its achievements and a renewed commitment to its future. Jpark continues to pursue opportunities to enhance its facilities, elevate service standards, develop meaningful guest experiences, and strengthen its role within Cebu’s tourism and hospitality industry.
Seventeen years of making waves is a story of people, progress, and purpose. It is a story built on countless stays, celebrations, milestones, and memories—and a commitment to keep creating valued experiences for generations of guests to come.
This year, Jpark Island Resort invites its guests, partners, and community to celebrate 17 Years of Making W.A.V.E.S. and the journey that continues to shape Jpark as a destination where every stay can become a valued experience.
About Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu
Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu is a premier leisure and hospitality destination in Mactan, Cebu, offering accommodations, waterpark attractions, dining experiences, recreational facilities, and event venues. Stay updated on Jpark's anniversary promos on its social media pages @jparkislandresortmactan. (SPONSORED CONTENT)