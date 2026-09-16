17 years of fun & luxury: Jpark Island Resort celebrates a legacy of valued experiences and stays

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu celebrates its 17th anniversary this September, marking nearly two decades of growth, transformation, and continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences in Philippine hospitality.

Carrying the anniversary theme “17 Years of Making W.A.V.E.S.: We Aspire to create Valued Experiences and Stays,” Jpark looks back on a remarkable journey shaped by its people, valued guests, business partners, and the communities it serves.

Since welcoming its first guests, Jpark Island Resort has grown into one of Cebu’s recognized leisure and hospitality destinations, establishing a strong presence in the family and resort tourism market. Over the years, the resort has continuously expanded and enhanced its offerings, responding to the evolving needs of local and international travelers while maintaining its commitment to quality service and memorable guest experiences.

The 17th anniversary celebrates not only the number of years Jpark has been in operation, but also the milestones achieved along the way. From its development as a resort destination in Mactan to becoming a preferred venue for family vacations, celebrations, corporate gatherings, and leisure getaways, Jpark has built a reputation around experiences that bring people together.

Its expansive resort facilities, signature waterpark attractions, diverse dining offerings, accommodations, and events and recreation portfolio have enabled Jpark to serve a broad range of guests and occasions. Through the years, these offerings have continued to evolve, reinforcing the resort’s position as a destination that combines leisure, hospitality, and entertainment in one integrated experience.

At the heart of this journey is Jpark’s commitment to its people. The resort’s 17-year history has been made possible by the dedication of its team members, whose service and professionalism have helped shape the guest experience and strengthen the Jpark brand. Their collective efforts have contributed to the resort’s continued growth and its ability to deliver warm, personalized, and consistent hospitality.

Behind every valued experience and stay are the dedicated teams who work tirelessly to ensure that every detail is taken care of.