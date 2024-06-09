17th Likha Gold Medal recipient, architect Jose Mari Cañizares

More than 50 years into the architectural practice, one could say that the name of architect Jose Mari Cañizares has become emblazoned in the annals of history, as far as architecture in Cebu is concerned. From establishing his architectural firm after passing the architecture licensure examinations back in 1972, Cañizares has completed a wide array of mostly residential, commercial and institutional projects in and out of Cebu while maintaining the highest values of professionalism.

For this, he was conferred the prestigious Likha Gold Medal by the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), making him the first Cebuano architect and from a Visayas-based UAP Chapter to achieve such honor. As the 17th Likha Awardee, the pioneer member of UAP Cebu Chapter joins the pedestal with the few chosen luminaries in Philippine architecture, such as National Artists for Architecture Leandro Locsin and Francisco “Bobby” Manosa.

According to the UAP College of Fellows (COF) By-Laws, the Likha Gold Medal award “is the highest distinction that may be bestowed by the (UAP) National Board as endorsed by the College of Fellows upon a Fellow.” The award is given in recognition of the architect’s “impeccable moral character, having the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct, excellence and prestige in the practice of the architectural profession and distinguished contribution and service to the UAP.”

SunStar Lifestyle was able to have a short chat with Arch. Cañizares, during the Honor Dinner hosted by UAP Cebu Chapter recently. Here are excerpts of the conversation.

SSL: What is your design philosophy as an architect?

JMC: I am inspired by the quote of Winston Churchill: “We shape our buildings, thereafter they shape us, thereafter, they shape us.” My role as an architect is to design a sustainable and user-friendly environment wherein, we have plenty of trees, wide and walkable sidewalks, public green spaces and playgrounds suited to our tropical weather. Our buildings should have a minimal carbon footprint.

SSL: Among your numerous architectural projects, which among them do you think best embodies your design philosophy?

JMC: The Sto. Niño Church in Lapu-Lapu City and the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Parish Church in Marigondon, Mactan. These places of worship had cathedral heights and open grill works, allowing cross ventilation and maximization of air circulation. Their forms also feature wide overhangs that protect users from the harsh tropical sun and extreme rain conditions. Both churches take advantage of natural daylighting. In terms of residential projects, I designed a house situated on a hill that had a 360-degree view of the whole city. I used a high-pitched tile roof with parsic roof insulating aluminum foil to minimize heat gain and wide roof eaves for sun-shading. I also usually use light-colored roofing to reflect tropical sunlight in most of my more than 300 residential projects.

SSL: How can you help promote good architecture in Cebu?

JMC: Good architecture should always consider the local context of our country such as our tropical weather and the fact that we are archipelagic, surrounded by mountains and seas at all sides. Simple architectural features such as wide roof eaves and the use of louver or good quality jalousie type of windows helps a lot in promoting user comfort through a good air circulation. This allows users to appreciate the building they are in.

SSL: How do you define “Filipino” architecture? Or is there such a thing?

JMC: I believe that there is Filipino architecture. Even before the Spanish colonizers came centuries ago, the natives already built huts to address their needs for shelter before. Nipa huts and their regional variations had architectural features such as wide eaves and overhangs, high pitch roof, awning windows, tukod for bracing and stilts for elevating the house, allowing a space for livestock below them. However, we would also notice some slight differences in features, such as the more grounded and compact houses in Batanes to adapt to the strong winds there. This meant that the builders had to adapt to the specific conditions of their localities. Filipino design is rooted in tropicality and adaptability of the building to its environment.”

SSL: What is your message to young and soon-to-be architects and designers

JMC: Clients hire architects to solve their needs for building design and planning just like they seek the services of a doctor for their health needs and lawyers for their legal concerns. Architects should always put the welfare of their clients first and should not be self-centered in designing monuments for themselves. S