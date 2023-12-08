18 Cebu graduates in top 10 of LET Elementary Level

AT LEAST 18 graduates from Cebu-based schools have made it to the top 10 of the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) Elementary Level.

Marichu Famat Abregan of Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Argao ranked third in the top 10 list with a rating of 94 percent.

All 55 takers from CTU-Argao passed the exam.

Here's the top 10 list of passers: