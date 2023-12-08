18 Cebu graduates in top 10 of LET Elementary Level

AT LEAST 18 graduates from Cebu-based schools have made it to the top 10 of the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) Elementary Level.
Marichu Famat Abregan of Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Argao ranked third in the top 10 list with a rating of 94 percent.
All 55 takers from CTU-Argao passed the exam.
Here's the top 10 list of passers:
Francheska Therese Kwan Fanilag of University of San Jose Recoletos placed fourth with a rating of 93.80 percent, along with Cebu Normal University (CNU) graduates Quincey Aljie Ponce Densing and Vanessa Manatad.
Nivea Rose Maurin Mendez, also of CNU, placed sixth with 93.40 percent rating, while Cherry Suico Lambojon and Alnice Tabucal Payusan of CNU ranked seventh with 93.20 percent.
Two others CNU graduates, Angela Eroja Austria and Angel Mae Renegado Cagayagan, finished eighth in the exams with 93 percent rating.
Here's the complete list of passers in the Elementary Level:
Kaye Marie Alegado Canizares and Marjorie Kyamko Dali-an, also of CNU, ranked ninth along with Chrislyn Marie Bongola Daño of Cordova Public College and Merlo Pesino Montebon of CTU-Tuburan. They got a rating of 92.80 percent.
In the 10th place are Era Zaira Sacay Lizardo and Rhea Coronado Pino, both of CTU-Argao, and Christine Faith Ninofranco Albiso, Marie Adela Villarin Ferrer and Mylene Bacus Iligan of CNU. They got a rating of 92.60 percent.
The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers announced Thursday, December 7, 2023, that 23,782 elementary teachers out of 50,593 examinees (47.01 percent) and 53,995 secondary teachers out of 95,969 examinees (56.26 percent) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers given last September 24, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand and in 40 testing centers all over the Philippines.
The PRC added that of the 23,782 elementary teacher passers, 16,716 are first timers and 7,066 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 39,979 passers are first timers and 14,016 are repeaters. (CDF/LMY)