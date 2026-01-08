18 cited for sanitation violations in Mactan

LAPU-LAPU City environment personnel issued citation tickets to 18 residents and business owners in Barangay Mactan on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, for violating local sanitation laws.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) imposed a P300 fine on each individual for violating Ordinance 484-97, citing unclean surroundings and obstruction of sidewalks.

The citations were issued after Cenro personnel conducted an ocular inspection in Sitio Soong upon the order of Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan to strengthen environmental protection and promote public cleanliness.

According to Cenro, several business owners operating junk shops and retail stores were found to be in violation of the ordinance also known as the Comprehensive Environment and Sanitation Code.

“Sidewalks serve [as] public right of way and are essential to pedestrian safety,” Cenro said in a statement, adding that these areas must remain free from obstructions at all times.

The ordinance mandates that residents and business establishments are responsible for maintaining cleanliness within a five-meter radius of their property, including adjacent sidewalks and surrounding areas.

Prohibitions include illegal dumping, failure to segregate and obstruction of public sidewalks.

First-time violators will be fined P300, while repeat offenders will be required to pay higher penalties, with second-time violators fined P500.

Those found in violation of the ordinance for a third time will be fined P1,000.

Individuals who refuse to settle the prescribed fines could face imprisonment of up to 30 days. / DPC