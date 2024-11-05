18 CTU students rescued after elevator malfunctioned due to overloading

EIGHTEEN students from Cebu Technological University (CTU) were successfully rescued by the Bureau of Fire Protection personnel after being trapped inside an elevator in the Science and Technology building at the CTU main campus around 7 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2024.

The university was holding intramurals, but the 18 students had requested to take an exam for one of their subjects on the fifth floor prior to the incident.

When they returned to the ground floor, all 18 students boarded the elevator, which had a maximum capacity of only 10 people, causing it to malfunction and stop at the first floor.

Despite several attempts, they were unable to open the elevator doors because there was no electricity.

They immediately sought help from the school management, which then contacted the Bureau of Fire Protection to conduct the rescue operation.

The students were finally rescued after being trapped for several minutes.

No one was reported hurt from the incident.

Currently, the CTU elevator is closed for repairs. (AYB)