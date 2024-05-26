18 families to sue Cebu City, gov’t officials over ‘broken’ relocation site promise

EIGHTEEN of 200 informal settler families displaced by a 2022 flood-control project will file civil cases against officials of the Cebu City Government and National Government agencies for failing to provide promised relocation.

The families, formerly residing near Kinalumsan River, were evicted from their homes to make way for the project.

Novelardo Diacamos, a representative of the group, said in an interview on Thursday, May 23, 2024, that the City Government promised relocation assistance for 200 informal settler families but has not followed through after two years.

The families have been forced to move multiple times and live in cramped conditions, according to Diacomos.

The lawsuit, to be filed on Monday, May 27, 2024, in the Regional Trial Court of Cebu City, alleges violations of the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992, the Right-of-Way Act and other social justice laws.

Named respondents in the cases are the Cebu City Government, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Department of Public Works and Highways 7 and its regional director Ernesto Gregorio Jr., Mark Lester Abella, the National Housing Authority (NHA) 7 and its regional director Rizalino Cabahug.

The complainants are seeking adequate compensation and financial assistance.

The lawyers representing the families hope this case will set a precedent for how housing issues are handled, ensuring proper consultation and humane relocation procedures in future projects.

Retired major general Melquiades Feliciano, former head of Task Force Gubat sa Baha, said in a separate interview that he was not aware of the issue, as no houses were demolished during his term due to the unavailability of temporary housing.

According to Dicamos, the City Government, under the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor, gave the families two options: either avail themselves of P35,000 cash assistance without relocation or P12,000 rental assistance per household with a promise of relocation.

The majority chose the latter, Diacamos said.

Opting for a relocation site, Diacamos received P12,000 for three months of rental assistance.

However, two years have passed, and there have been no updates regarding their relocation site.

“Di man makiangayon nga hangtod karon nagbaguot gihapon mi sa pag-abang unya amo sila gihatagan og tukmang higayon nga unta makahuna-huna sila sa paglihok ug pagtabang namo pero wala man,” Diacomos said.

(It’s not fair that until now we are still burdened with paying rent when we have given them ample time to consider taking action and helping us, but they haven’t.) / EHP, JJL