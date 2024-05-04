18 hurt after v-hire overturns in CCLEX

EIGHTEEN passengers sustained injuries after the van for hire they were riding overturned at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in Barangay Pilipog, Cordova, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

According to Major Joffre Grande, chief of the Cordova Police Station, that Christopher Dejeto Tuñacao, the driver of the Nissan Urvan v-hire (GEB 5955), from Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City and several passengers, including a toddler, were among those injured when the front left tire of the car burst.

Grande told Sunstar Cebu that the vehicle was heading to Cebu City with full of passengers.

He stated that Tuñacao, who was driving quickly, lost control of the steering wheel after the tire exploded.

The victims were taken to the different hospitals in Cordova and the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Cordova after the incident.

Their names were still being gathered by the authorities as of this writing. (GPL, TPT)