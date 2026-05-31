18 vendors selling powdered detergent on roads apprehended

CEBU City Police Office (CCPO) arrested 18 vendors selling powdered detergent, following an earlier warning from Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival prohibiting such roadside selling due to its contribution to traffic congestion on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Under the directive of Police Colonel George Ylanan, the vendors were brought to the CCPO headquarters for investigation.

Police said the group had previously received multiple complaints over alleged aggressive selling practices, including reportedly forcing customers to buy their products once they were already in their possession.

The Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit (TMRU) intercepted the 18 vendors along Gorordo Avenue near JY Square in Barangay Lahug.

They were taken to CCPO headquarters for interview, validation, documentation, and identity verification.

Afterward, Ylanan confronted them and reminded them that selling on the streets is prohibited as it contributes to traffic problems in the city.

The vendors were given a warning, recorded by the police, and later turned over to Barangay Lahug and the Mabolo Police Station 4. (AYB)