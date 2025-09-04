19 Cebu quarry operators face permit revocation

NINETEEN companies holding quarry and special disposal permits in Cebu Province are now at risk of losing their licenses to operate.

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) has formally ordered them to explain why their permits should not be permanently revoked. This is the latest step in a government crackdown that began in July following public complaints about environmental violations and irresponsible operating practices.

In a nutshell

This story breaks down the reasons behind the show cause orders, the specific violations uncovered by investigators, and what happens next for the embattled operators. The issue is significant, as it highlights the Provincial Government’s intensified effort to enforce environmental regulations and hold permit holders accountable for their operations.

The start

The process began on July 28, 2025, when Gov. Pamela Baricuatro ordered a 30-day suspension of 19 permit holders — 10 quarry operators and nine special disposal permittees. The suspension was a direct response to complaints from the public about poorly maintained sites and allegations that operators were extracting materials outside of their officially designated areas. This temporary halt allowed Penro to launch a full review of their operations.

Findings

According to Penro head Rodel Bontuyan, a team was dispatched to conduct a thorough review that included checking documents, conducting on-site inspections, verifying boundary markers, and performing volumetric surveys.

The investigation uncovered several alleged violations:

Operating beyond designated areas: Some permit holders were found to be conducting extraction activities outside their approved boundaries.

Lack of visible markers: Bontuyan noted that many sites lacked clear markers, which can lead to operators unintentionally going beyond their approved sites. He emphasized that these markers should be visible to heavy equipment operators.

Potential over-extraction: The review also looked at whether the operators had extracted more materials than their permits allowed.

What’s volumetric survey

One of the key tools used by Penro was a volumetric survey. This is a technical process used to measure the total amount of material, such as sand or gravel, that has been removed from a site.

Here’s how it works:

Survey: Investigators measure the length, width, and depth of the extraction area.

Calculation: They use these measurements to compute the total volume of extracted materials in cubic meters.

Comparison: This total is then compared to the volume allowed in the operator’s permit. According to Penro, a typical permit allows for the extraction of around 10,000 cubic meters.

“For example, if the allowed volume is 10,000 cubic meters and the computation shows an excess, that is subject to a penalty and payment for the appropriate volume,” Bontuyan explained. He added that this is “without prejudice to the revocation of their permit pursuant to our ordinance.”

What’s next

The issuance of the show cause orders moves the process to a new stage. The 19 operators are now required to submit a written explanation defending their operations and arguing why their permits should not be revoked.

Penro will then review these explanations as part of a legal process that will determine the final outcome. If the explanations are found to be insufficient, the provincial government could move to permanently revoke their permits.

Big picture

The show cause orders were issued because a provincial investigation found evidence of multiple violations after the monthlong suspension. These alleged violations range from poor site management to extracting resources beyond permitted boundaries and volumes.

The operators now face a formal legal process to defend their right to continue doing business, with their permits hanging in the balance as the Capitol asserts its regulatory authority over the province’s natural resources. / CDF