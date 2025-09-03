19 hospitalized after chemical blast in Talisay resort

AT LEAST 19 individuals were rushed to a hospital after being exposed to hazardous gases from an alleged explosion involving a mixture of chlorine and muriatic acid in a resort in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, Tuesday evening, September 2, 2025.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald “Samsam” Gullas said that based on the initial investigation and reports from nearby residents, a drum of chlorine inside the resort exploded.

This reportedly caused the victims to experience vomiting, headaches, eye irritation, and difficulty breathing.

According to the resort’s caretaker, who requested anonymity, there were seven guests at the time of the incident -- including two minors -- along with four staff members.

"Sukad-sukad, karon ra na naay nahitabo. Maghuwad og kemikal inig ka gabii, inig kadlawon mag filter na mi," the caretaker said on September 3, 2025.

(This is the first time something like this has happened. Usually, we mix the chemicals at night or early in the morning before we filter the pool.)

He added that they heard three explosions coming from the paint bucket used to contain the chemicals.

For the time being, the resort has stopped admitting guests to use the pool.

Chlorine and muriatic acid are commonly used in swimming pools to clean and clarify the water.

As the investigation continues, Gullas has ordered the suspension of the resort’s operations by issuing a cease-and-desist order.

He also urged residents to avoid going near the site to minimize risks. (ANV)