19-hour delay: How missing equipment stalled alcohol testing in fatal Cebu hit-and-run

THE tragic death of a local entrepreneur in a hit-and-run incident has exposed a major flaw in Cebu City’s ability to enforce road safety laws. While police reported smelling alcohol on the suspect and social media videos appeared to show him drinking, official test results came back negative.

The reason for this confusing result is now clear: a 19-hour delay caused by a lack of testing equipment and hospital protocols.

The crash, which took place at 12:53 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, along Paseo Rodolfo in Barangay Banilad, claimed the life of Kingston Ralph Co Cheng. However, the investigation hit a wall when authorities could not perform a timely scientific alcohol test.

Evidence vs. The Result

The gap between what investigators saw and what the tests proved has sparked a debate on local law enforcement capabilities.

Traffic investigators from the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) reported smelling alcohol on the breath of the suspect, Sean Andrew Pajarillo, right after the crash. Additionally, video footage circulating online showed Pajarillo drinking at a club before the incident.

Despite this visual and sensory evidence, the official report states he tested negative for alcohol. This is because the test was not administered until nearly a day later.

A Gap in the System

The main problem is a simple lack of tools. There were no breathalyzers or toxicology equipment available when they were needed most.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed that the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), where the suspect was first taken, did not have the equipment to check if a driver was under the influence.

“The hospital where the suspect was first brought had no equipment to detect alcohol influence. When he was transferred to CCMC, we found out that we also do not have that equipment,” Archival said.

Without scientific tools, doctors had to rely on observation long after the crash occurred.

“The doctor said the suspect was coherent and able to talk properly, but that was already after 12 hours. The certification came from the doctor, not the police,” Archival added.

The 19-hour timeline

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños explained how a mix of transfers and hospital rules caused the critical delay.

After investigators smelled alcohol on Pajarillo, they requested a liquor and drug test. However, the suspect was moved to a private hospital in the North Reclamation Area of Mandaue City at his father's request. Police were not allowed inside the Emergency Room and had to wait outside.

The timeline of the delay reveals how the window for evidence closed:

12:53 a.m. Feb. 8: The incident occurs.

1:50 a.m. Feb. 8: Pajarillo arrives at the private hospital in Mandaue City.

2:00 p.m. Feb. 9: Police follow up on the liquor test request, but it is sent to the hospital’s legal officer.

4:00 p.m. Feb. 9: The legal officer says consent is needed from the suspect and doctor.

7:55 p.m. Feb. 9: The tests are finally done—19 hours after the crash. The result is negative.

“You can imagine that from 1:50 a.m. he was brought to Chong Hua Mandaue, and it was already 4 p.m. on the same date when the doctor signed and gave permission,” Los Baños said.

Business and safety concerns

The delay has drawn sharp criticism from the business community. The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) called the death of Cheng a blow to the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Business leaders pointed out that safety is key to a thriving economy. They criticized the lack of safe sidewalks in busy commercial areas like Paseo Rodolfo, noting that without clear paths, pedestrians are forced onto the road where they are more vulnerable to accidents.

Legal actions and future plans

Even with the negative test result, authorities are taking action. The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is moving to revoke Pajarillo’s license for a lifetime. LTO Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao stated that their investigation found strong indications of driving under the influence (DUI), regardless of the delayed hospital test.

To prevent this from happening again, Mayor Archival stated that the city must buy breath analyzers and testing kits for the CCMC and police force.

As the city mourns the loss of a local businessman, the focus remains on closing these loopholes. Without the right tools to enforce the law immediately, dangerous drivers may continue to evade justice, leaving the public at risk.