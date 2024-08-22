19 more barangays in Central Visayas declared drug cleared

NINETEEN more barangays in the Central Visayas have been declared drug-cleared during the deliberation by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing in Central Visayas (ROCBDC 7) at the office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA 7) on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Twelve of the 19 barangays are in Bohol, four are in Negros Oriental, and three are in Cebu.

The committee granted the petitions of these barangays to become drug-cleared after reviewing the documents that they submitted.

ROCBDC 7 vice chairperson Celerino Magto Jr., who is also head of the Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG 7), led the discussion with committee members Police Major Rey Delos Santos from the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO 7), and Dr. Jonathan Neil Erasmo from the Department of Health (DOH 7) and other local government officials. (AYB, TPT)