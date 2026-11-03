19 rescued after boat sinks off Lapu-Lapu City

NINETEEN people, including three children and a senior citizen, were rescued after the pump boat they were on sank off Olango Island and Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

The passengers, who hail from Cebu City and Mandaue City, were returning home from cemetery visits for All Souls’ Day on Monday, Nov. 2, when the boat’s engine malfunctioned and seawater entered the vessel, Lapu-Lapu City Rescue said.

In a separate news release, the City Public Information Office said the pump boat mbca Clares, which carried the 19, left Jagoliao Island in Getafe, Bohol, at 2:30 a.m. for Barangay Pasil in Cebu City.

The boat sank about 700 meters off Punta Engaño Port, the office said.

Mv Edgel Express V and Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescued the passengers, who were then brought to Hilton Wharf, where city rescuers attended to them.

The other 15 passengers were adults. All were given food and medical assistance, then taken to their homes in Cebu City and Mandaue City. / DPC