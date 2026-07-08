19-year-old ‘drug pusher’ nabbed with P680,000 worth of shabu

A 19-YEAR-OLD suspected drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7) in coordination with the Waterfront Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office around 1:40 p.m. in Sitio Palma, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified by PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza as alias Bai, 19, who is also a resident of the area.

Operatives seized four packs of shabu weighing 100 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P680,000, along with the buy-bust money, a cellular phone, and other pieces of evidence that were submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory.

According to PDEA 7 Information Officer Leia Alcantara, authorities conducted a one-week case buildup against the young suspect after receiving information from their confidential informant.

The suspect was allegedly capable of selling between 300 and 500 grams of shabu every week sourced from a supplier who is still being identified by PDEA 7 and the police.

PDEA 7 is preparing to file charges against the suspect for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect is currently under the agency’s custodial facility. (AYB)