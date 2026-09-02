19th EATOF General Assembly opens in Cebu

THE 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation (EATOF) General Assembly officially opened Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at the Mactan Expo in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Hosted by the Cebu Provincial Government, the three-day assembly brings together representatives from EATOF’s provincial member regions across East and Southeast Asia.

EATOF Secretary-General Lee Dong Hee officially opened the event alongside heads of delegations from the other member regions.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, in her opening remarks, said the gathering provides an opportunity for participating provinces to share tourism strategies and explore partnerships that could promote sustainable tourism growth across the region.

The general assembly aims to strengthen regional tourism cooperation through policy exchanges, cultural collaboration and joint youth initiatives among member regions. (DPC)