1K in San Remigio told to evacuate

THE relocation of a thousand residents in a single town, not because of fire or flood, but due to fissures opening in the earth, reveals a critical tension in disaster management: how do we protect communities when the very ground beneath them turns against them?

The situation in the northern town of San Remigio, Cebu, following a powerful earthquake, has forced officials to confront this paradox head-on, leading to mass displacement and the difficult designation of entire neighborhoods as “no-build zones.”

Quick recap of the event

Following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu last Sept. 30, 2025, officials in San Remigio have declared several residential neighborhoods as no-build zones due to the discovery of over 60 earthquake-induced sinkholes. This decision affects approximately 1,000 residents (200 to 250 families) who are being asked to evacuate to government Smart Houses or temporary shelters. The town is now grappling with the logistical and financial challenge of purchasing land and securing funding to permanently relocate the displaced families.

Big picture context: The danger of karst terrain

The crisis in San Remigio is a stark illustration of how geologic vulnerabilities compound the damage caused by seismic activity. Cebu, like many areas in the Philippines, sits on karst terrain, characterized by soluble rock like limestone.

Geologists have explained that sinkholes are depressions caused by the collapse of surface layers. In San Remigio, the September 6.9 magnitude earthquake — one of the strongest in decades — didn’t just cause landslides and infrastructure collapse; the intense seismic tremors likely destabilized the unstable limestone terrain, triggering the rapid formation and expansion of the dozens of newly discovered sinkholes. Some of these started as small openings and have since collapsed into large holes due to ongoing aftershocks, a challenge that persists even two months later. Officials project the number could rise to 100.

Why it matters: Losing the land beneath your feet

This event matters because it elevates the standard post-disaster challenge — rebuilding homes — to the much more difficult task of re-establishing an entire community. When an area is declared a no-build zone, it means the land itself is

permanently unfit for habitation.

For residents: About 1,000 residents face the trauma of displacement coupled with the loss of their primary asset: their land. Mayor Mariano Martinez noted that some residents are refusing relocation despite the danger, underscoring the deep connection people have to their homes and livelihoods, which are often anchored to their physical location.

For local government: The town must secure and purchase new, safer land for hundreds of families, a massive financial undertaking. As Mayor Martinez said, “It’s a problem we have yet to resolve because we really need to transfer them.” Officials are considering additional lots for those who prefer to stay close to their original livelihoods, adding layers of complexity to the land acquisition and planning.

Voices & perspectives: Hope for external aid

The local government’s immediate priority is to transfer the affected families, but the long-term plan relies on securing external assistance. Martinez expressed hope that funding, similar to the response following typhoon Yolanda, may come from foreign or nongovernment organizations to assist in building new homes. This perspective highlights the reality that major, geologically driven relocation efforts often exceed the financial capacity of local government units, necessitating national or international humanitarian intervention.

What happened

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake in September led to the formation of over 60 sinkholes in the residential areas of San Remigio. Due to the high risk of further collapse, these areas were officially designated as no-build zones, forcing about 200 to 250 families to evacuate to temporary government shelters.

Why relocation is important

The sinkholes pose an immediate, long-term threat to life and property. As the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) explains, once surface layers collapse due to seismic activity and underlying unstable limestone, the area is fundamentally unsafe. The risk is compounded by ongoing aftershocks, which cause existing sinkholes to gradually expand. This makes returning to or rebuilding on the affected land impossible.

How it connects to larger issues

The San Remigio case is a microcosm of the climate and disaster challenge in geologically active and vulnerable countries. It is an example of cascading hazards, where an earthquake (primary hazard) triggers the formation of sinkholes (secondary hazard) in karst terrain (underlying vulnerability), multiplying the overall impact and making traditional recovery methods inadequate. This necessitates a shift from simple rebuilding to complex resettlement and land use planning.

What’s next

Town officials plan to proceed with efforts to purchase new land for the displaced families. However, the crucial next step is securing funding, which is currently a major challenge. The mayor hopes for assistance from external organizations, suggesting a looming campaign to solicit aid and coordinate with national disaster response agencies to finance the construction of permanent, safe housing.

Forward-looking ending

The real challenge for San Remigio now moves from emergency response to long-term community planning. The fate of the 1,000 residents rests on the town’s ability to secure significant external funding and the efficiency of land acquisition. As officials navigate this, the entire province will be watching to see how a local government manages a large-scale, permanent relocation prompted by the invisible, shifting foundations of the earth itself, setting a potential precedent for future geologically-induced crises in vulnerable regions. / DPC