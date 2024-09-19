1st Asian MMA Manila Open set in October

MANILA – The country’s top fighters will see action in the first Asian Mixed Martial Arts (AMMA) Manila Open scheduled from October 14 to 16 at the grand ballroom of the Manila Marriot Hotel in Pasay City.

The tournament, hosted by Nasyonal Mixed Martial Arts Pederasyon ng Pilipinas (NMMAPP) and supported by 9 Dynasty, features 130 athletes from 16 countries competing in 11 categories: men’s traditional 60kgs, 65kgs, 71kgs, 85kgs, 120kgs; women’s 60kgs; modern men’s 56kgs, 65kgs, 77kgs, 96kgs; and women’s 54kgs.

“This is a good opportunity for all MMA fighters to show their fighting skills not only in some other fight promotions, but this is also a great avenue for them to fight for their flag and country in the Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games,” Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president and NMMAPP head Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said during Wednesday’s (Sept. 18, 2024) press conference. / PNA