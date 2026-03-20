1st Calderon Cup 21-Under basketball tournament kicks off in Dumanjug

AFTER weeks of preparation, the 1st Calderon Cup 21-Under Inter-Town basketball tournament is set to tip off this Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Jose Macoy Gymnasium in Dumanjug, Cebu.

The opening-day doubleheader will feature the host team Dumanjug taking on neighboring Ronda in the main game at 7:30 p.m. The first match, starting at 6 p.m., will be between Alegria and Malabuyoc.

The day will begin at 3 p.m. with an opening program, highlighted by the much-anticipated selection of the first-ever Miss Calderon Cup 2026, adding a festive start to the tournament. Before the games, a short parade of all eight participating teams, each with their own muses, will circle the gymnasium.

The tournament features eight municipalities from the 7th District, led by Congresswoman Patsy Calderon. Bracket A includes Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, and Moalboal, while Bracket B features Badian, Alegria, Ginatilan, and Malabuyoc.

Officials from all eight local government units, including the mayors, are expected to attend and deliver messages to the athletes. Congresswoman Calderon and other district officials will also share words of encouragement for the young players.

The games will follow a double round-robin format in each bracket. The top team in each bracket will automatically advance to the semifinals, while the No. 2 and No. 3 teams will compete in crossover quarterfinals to determine the other two semifinalists.

The tournament is organized by Atty. Ramil Abing, who created the Governor’s Cup during the term of former governor Hilario Davide Jr., with Jun Migallen serving as commissioner and Rey Cañete as deputy commissioner. / JBM