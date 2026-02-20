1st Calderon Cup fires off March 21: 8 LGUs to vie for 21-U title

EVERYTHING is set for the 1st Calderon Cup Inter-town 21-Under basketball tournament, which is scheduled to tip off on March 21, 2026.

​The municipality of Dumanjug will serve as the host for the inaugural competition, featuring eight local government units (LGUs) from the 7th District of Cebu Province.

​During a coordination meeting held at the Moalboal Municipal Hall on Friday, February 20, all teams officially submitted their final lineups to meet the deadline.

​Christopher Co of Dumanjug expressed their readiness to host the event, which provides an opportunity for the district's youth to showcase and sharpen their skills.

​The said District is composed of the towns of Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, and Ginatilan.

​A parade of all participating teams and their respective muses will kick off the opening day, followed by a short program.

​7th District Representative Patsy Calderon, along with mayors and officials from the district, will attend the event.

​The eight teams are divided into Bracket A and Bracket B.

​Each bracket will follow a double-round robin series.

​The No. 1 team from each bracket after the elimination round earns an automatic spot in the semifinals, while No. 2 and No. 3 teams will meet in the crossover quarterfinals to determine the remaining semifinalists.

Apart from trophies, cash prizes await the winners of the two-month tournament, which is part of Congresswoman Calderon’s Grassroots Sports Development Program.

The organizing committee is headed by Atty. Ramil Abing with Jun Migallen as commissioner while Rey Cañete as deputy commissioner. (JBM)