1st Cebu Pickleball Open tourney set

THERE is no denying that pickleball has become the newest sporting activity embraced by Filipinos who enjoy staying active and maintaining good health.

The sport welcomes all ages — from the youth and adults to even senior citizens — who have become interested in playing this fast-growing recreational game.

It would not be surprising that in the near future many pickleball tournaments will be held across different parts of the country.

Here in Cebu, a group has decided to organize a regular pickleball tournament, which is expected to become a much-anticipated event for enthusiasts of the sport.

Thus, the 1st Cebu Pickleball Open Tournament 2026: The Blazing Torch and True Edge Cup was born. The tournament is set for June 27, 2026, at Net and Paddle, located inside the LuDo Complex in Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

During a press conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at a restaurant in Market Place, Banawa, Cebu City, the tournament was officially launched by Antorcha De La Libertad Lodge No. 2 and Espada De Rectitud Lodge No. 3 under The Sovereign Grand Lodge of Visayas and Mindanao.

Present at the launch were tournament commissioner Allan Delantar, Hermanos Cesar Carlos Albano, Joseph Versaga, Amado Baclayon Jr., Gerald Cañete, Atty. Rengie Galo, Anselmo Belangel Jr., as well as Famela Mantuhac-Sajuela and Eva Marie Neo of Bola Pickleball PH.

Delantar, a former commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), said they plan to coordinate with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) regarding their desire to establish a National Sports Association (NSA) for pickleball in Cebu.

Delantar explained that they came up with the idea after observing the growing number of groups becoming interested in playing the emerging sport in different areas.

For their inaugural tournament, Delantar said participation will initially be limited to 60 pairs — 20 in the men’s doubles, 20 in the women’s doubles and 20 in the mixed doubles events.

Champions in each category will receive P10,000, while the runners-up will take home P7,000.

Registration fee is pegged at P1,500 per player. Those interested may register through this link: https://form.jotform.com/261328899981477. / ESL