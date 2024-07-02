1st Danao City Grind Fest 100 to feature 10 categories

PARTICIPANTS to the 1st Danao City Grind Fest 100, an adventure sports tourism bike race, will have 10 categories to choose from, organizers announced Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The two-person team race will be held on August 24, 2024.

Ramon Durano VI, officer-in-charge of the Danao City Investment and Promotion Center (DCIPC), said during a press conference Tuesday that there will be three distances, each with several categories that the participants can choose from depending on their stamina.

The distances and categories are the following:

* 100 KM

-- Open Elite Men

-- Open Elite Woman

-- Open Elite (Mixed)

(Prizes for each category: P50,000; P30,000; P20,000 + Trophy)

* 100 KM Age Category (Mixed)

-- 19-34 Age Category

-- 35-49 Age Category

-- 50 above Category

(Prizes for each category: P15,000; P10,000; P5,000 + Trophy)

* 70 KM (Mixed)

-- E-bike (mountain/gravel)

(Prizes: P15,000; P10,000; P5,000 + Trophy)

* 60 KM Age Category (Mixed)

-- 19-34 Age Category

-- 35-49 Age Category

-- 50 above Category

(Prizes for each category: P15,000; P10,000; P5,000 + Trophy)

Registration fee for the 10 KM category is P3,000 and P2,500 for the 70 KM and 60 KM categories. This is inclusive of a cycling jersey, medal, timing chip, aid station foods, and an after-party meal.

The registration period will open on Monday, July 8, 2024, and will only be available online through the link provided by the Danao City Government Facebook page.

A GPX file compatible with smartwatches and smartphones will also be available to help cyclists train before the race.

The sports tourism bike race aims to bring together cycling enthusiasts, nature lovers, and community supporters from around the world for a thrilling ride through Danao City's scenic trails. (Eva Joy Bugas/UP Cebu intern and Althea Penetrante/UP Tacloban intern)