1st flight under damp lease debuts

CEBU Pacific (CEB) started operating on Jan. 14, 2024, the A320ceo aircraft it acquired under its damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air, to further boost the airline’s capacity to meet the increasing demand for air travel.

The two 180-seater aircraft are set to fly twice daily between Manila and Cebu and four times daily between Manila and Davao from January to March 2024.

The first aircraft arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila from Sofia, Bulgaria on Jan. 3, followed by the second aircraft on Jan. 7.

Aside from these two aircraft, CEB will also operate a record number of 76 aircraft in its commercial fleet at the start of the year, allowing for the widest domestic coverage and more affordable airfares.

The airline has been increasing its fleet through this year, accepting delivery of 19 aircraft in 2023 and further raising its fleet size to 92 by the end of 2024.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.