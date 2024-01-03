2 Alcoy drug inmates recaptured

TWO drug inmates were recaptured a day after they escaped from the holding cell of Alcoy Police Station on January 1, the first day of the New Year.

The authorities led by Alcoy Police Station Chief Captain Jerry Magsayo conducted the manhunt operation that resulted in the arrest of Raymondo Amacna, 24, on Tuesday, January 2, at around 8 a.m., and Mark Anoling, 18, at 11 p.m. on the same day.

Amacna was hiding above the Java plum tree, locally known as lomboy, when the police captured him, while Anoling was taken into custody in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

Amacna and Anoling bolted out of jail around 8 p.m. last January 1, 2024.

According to Captain Magsayo, the two asked Police Senior Master Sergeant Roel Abrio, the desk officer on duty, for mineral water.

However, when Abrio opened the door of the detention cell to bring in a container of mineral water, Anoling allegedly shoved the policeman and quickly fled outside with Amacna after Abrio fell to the ground.

Anoling and Amacna were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations on December 13 and 30, 2023, respectively. (DVG, TPT)