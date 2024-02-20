2 alleged habal-habal drivers nabbed by roving cops after grabbing woman’s bag in Barangay Mabolo

TWO alleged motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) drivers were apprehended after stealing the shoulder bag of a woman waiting for a ride at the intersection of Pope John Paul II Avenue and MJ Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City at dawn on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Eugenio Canumay Santa Ana, 29, of Barangay Binonohan, Guihulngan, Negros Oriental, and Antonio Panlaan Malusay, 52, of Barangay Sagay, Toledo City, who were riding a motorcycle, were captured by the three roving policemen -- Patrolman Jay Duron, Patrolman Francisco Ramos and Patrolman Gem Dayo.

They were arrested after a brief chase after they grabbed Erica Mae Andrade’s shoulder bag containing P3,800 in cash and a postal ID.

The 23-year-old Andrade, who works as a guest relations officer, is a native of San Francisco town, Camotes Island, but temporarily resided in Barangay Luz.

Her valuables were recovered by the police.

The Mabolo police are now preparing to file charges against the two suspects.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, the chief of Mabolo Police Station, said they are now trying to establish whether the two offenders are indeed habal-habal drivers. (With TPT)