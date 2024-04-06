2 Argao barangays experience 10-hour brownout after truck snaps overhead wiring

A PRIME Mover tripped the overhead wirings, causing two Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco 1) poles and two more telecommunications company poles to collapse.

This caused brownouts that lasted for 10 hours in barangays Balisong and Talaga in Argao town, southern Cebu.

Patrolman Macapanas of Argao Police Station told SunStar Cebu that the incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024, along the national highway in Barangay Balisong.

The truck driven by Nemuel Hemperoso, 31, of Mabinay, Negros Oriental, was traveling from Negros Oriental to Cebu City. (DVG, TPT)