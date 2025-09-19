2 arrested for attacking partners

TWO men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, after they allegedly assaulted their live-in partners in separate incidents in City of Naga and

Cebu City.

In City of Naga, a 26-year-old businessman identified as Jack was taken into police custody after his partner, Juliet, also 26, accused him of physical abuse.

According to Juliet, the couple argued over their child around 9 a.m. in Purok Tamatis, Barangay West Poblacion, when Jack allegedly threw a stainless bowl at her, hitting her head. He then reportedly choked her. Jack is being held by the local police and faces a charge of physical injury under the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act, or Republic Act (RA) 9262.

Meanwhile, in Cebu City, a 23-year-old unemployed man, Martin, was arrested by village security officers after he allegedly beat his 38-year-old live-in partner, Rina, in Sitio Tulay, Barangay Buot-Taop.

The incident occurred around noon, and the victim’s cries for help were heard by her aunt and neighbors. They rushed to her aid and called for assistance from the village security.

During a police investigation, Rina told authorities that Martin grabbed her hair and punched her in the face and arm twice, causing bruises. Martin is being held at the Malubog Police Station and will also face a charge of physical injury in relation to RA 9262. / GPL, JDG