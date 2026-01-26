2 arrested in Danao City for making homemade firearms

TWO suspected firearm makers, along with an accomplice, were arrested by the Danao City police while manufacturing homemade pistols around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, January 25, 2026, in Purok San Isidro, Barangay Cahumayan, Danao City, Cebu.

The apprehended individuals were identified as aliases Juan, 69, and Cris, 31, both residents of the area.

Police seized one .357 revolver with a black finish, one .45-caliber receiver, two magazines for the .45-caliber firearm, one 9mm pistol magazine, two .45-caliber bullets, and one .38-caliber bullet.

Also recovered were 13 .45-caliber casings, two .45-caliber patterns, 14 iron blades, and other tools used for making firearms.

According to the Danao City Police Station investigation, their personnel conducted an operation and caught the two individuals making firearms inside a hut.

Upon inspection, police found firearms-making materials, including unfinished pistols, which led to their arrest.

The two suspects are currently in the custody of the Danao City Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., head of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, commended the Danao City police for their successful operation.

“This successful arrest reflects our firm resolve to dismantle illegal firearms manufacturing activities. Preventing the spread of loose firearms is essential to maintaining peace and protecting our communities,” Mangelen said.

Mangelen assured that the CPPO will continue its crackdown on homemade firearm makers in the city.

He also encouraged the public to report to the police if they notice anyone making firearms in the city, especially in remote barangays, so authorities can promptly respond. (AYB)