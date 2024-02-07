2 arrested, P2 million shabu seized in buy-bust in upland Cebu City barangay

TWO suspected drug pushers were arrested during a buy-bust that yielded over P2 million worth of suspected shabu.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), Naval Forces Central and Mabolo Police Station 4 in the mountain Cebu City barangay of Malubog past 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, that resulted in the arrest of Ronald Gabunada, 40, and his assistant Jestoni Rom, 32, both jobless and residents of Barangay Taptap, Cebu City.

The authorities confiscated 49 packets of suspected shabu weighing 300 grams with an estimated market value of P 2,040,000, buy-bust money, cellphone and motorcycle, during the operation.

The suspects are now being held at the PDEA 7 custodial facility, while waiting for the appropriate charges that will be filed against them. (AYB, TPT)