2 bank employees nabbed for allegedly raping grade 12 student

TWO persons were taken into custody for allegedly raping a grade 12 female student around 2 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City, southern Cebu.

The suspects were identified as Chandie Deza Canadalla, 24, a resident of Barangay Bolinawan and an account officer of Katipunan Bank, and Prestine Jay Tampus Arong, 28, with live-in partner, a bank supervisor who hails from Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, but temporarily resided in Carcar.

The 17-year-old victim from Barangay Liburon, Carcar, whose name is withheld, is a part-time disc jockey for an FM radio station in Cebu.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Police Lieutenant Colonel Bryan O'Niel Salvation, the chief of the Carcar City Police Station, stated that after the victim—who was accompanied by her boyfriend—reported the incident to their station, they immediately launched a hot pursuit operation and apprehended the suspects at their residence at around 6 a.m. on the same day.

The victim claimed that she was waiting for her boyfriend until dawn as they were still conducting an audit when the suspects—who were apparently drunk—forcibly dragged her into the back of the building, where they allegedly covered her mouth and took turns raping her.

After the incident, she informed her partner about what had happened and the two of them went to the police station to report the issue.

The accused did not refute the accusations made against them during police interrogation, but they issued different statements.

But despite this, Salvacion said they will still rely on the victim’s statements as well as the results of the medical examination.

“Kumpiyansa ang biktima kay kauban man sa trabaho sa uyab! Na-unsa man gipugos naman siya pagbunlot" dugang ni Salvacion.

(The victim trusted them because they were office mates of her boyfriend! Still, she was forcibly dragged). (GPL, TPT)