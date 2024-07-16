2 big-ticket exhibitions in Waterfront Cebu City

CEBU City will play host to two big exhibitions this month at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Lahug.

Opening from July 18 to 20, 2024 are the VisMin Hotel and Foodservice Suppliers Show and the VisMin Printing, Packaging and Plastics Show 2024. These exhibitions will showcase the latest global products and services for tourism, hospitality and

manufacturing sectors.

The shows will be open to trade buyers and visitors for free from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on July 18 and 19, and from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 20.

Supported by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the VisMin Hotel and Foodservice Suppliers Show will feature the latest products and services for hotels, resorts, restaurants and leisure establishments. It will offer insights into emerging trends and technological advancements, providing a vital networking platform for industry stakeholders.

The VisMin Printing, Packaging and Plastics Show, on the other hand, supported by the Packaging Institute of the Philippines, the Philippine Center for Print Excellence Foundation Inc. and the Philippine Plastics Industries Association, will also showcase the latest printing technology, sustainable packaging solutions and advanced plastic products. / PR