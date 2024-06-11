2 brothers nabbed in buy-bust in Liloan, Cebu

TWO brothers were arrested during a buy-bust around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Purok Ypil-ypil, Sitio Tiltilon, Barangay Cotcot, Liloan, Cebu.

The suspects were identified as Jessie Gallardo Sayud, 44, and his brother Glendo, 48, both residents of Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Liloan Police Station.

Taken from their possessions were 19 small and medium packs of illicit substance believed to be shabu weighing 30.65 grams and costing P208,420. (DVG, TPT)