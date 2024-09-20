2 brothers stabbed in home break-in in Barangay Bulacao

TWO brothers were stabbed when six unidentified individuals broke into their house in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, around 4 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The house is owned by the Cabanes family.

The perpetrators reportedly searched for something inside the family members' rooms.

The first room they entered was that of Norma Cabanes, where they searched through clothes and other personal belongings. Next, they entered another room belonging to her son, where they did the same, turning things upside down.

According to Norma, four of the culprits entered the house while the other two stood guard outside.

They initially knocked on the door, looking for her son, Jonathan "Atan" Cabanes.

When Jonathan opened the door, the suspects immediately stabbed him.

As his older sibling, Jansel, came downstairs, he saw his younger brother, Jonathan, already bleeding from stab wounds. Jansel was also stabbed by one of the suspects in the stomach with a knife.

"They kept knocking and calling for Atan, saying, 'Open up, open up, if you don't open, we'll shoot,'" Norma recounted.

Jansel described two of the four men who entered the house as thin, while the other two were heavily built. According to the residents, the suspects were seen riding two Yamaha NMax motorcycles and a Honda Click, which were parked outside the house.

Norma shared that Jonathan had gone outside earlier that morning to look for food but hurried back inside the house and afterwards, the perpetrators arrived.

Jonathan sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was quickly taken to a hospital in Cebu City.

The Inayawan Police Station is currently conducting an investigation to establish the motive of the incident.

They are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to help identify the attackers. (AYB, TPT)