2 BSKE ‘harassers’ identified

THE police have now identified two of the four suspects involved in an incident in Barangay Tapon, Dumanjug, Cebu where armed supporters of a Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) candidate reportedly harassed a resident in the area.

The video of the alleged incident went viral on social media. It showed two men kicking the victims and carrying guns despite the gun ban being implemented nationwide.

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, said Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, that they have now identified two of the four suspects involved.

“Ang report na receive nato from the chief of police of Dumanjug out of the four suspects na show didto sa video na identify na ang duha,” said Pelare.

(The report we received from the Chief of Police of Dumanjug indicates that out of the four suspects shown in the video, two have been identified.)

Pelare said the immediate priority in the case is to gather all necessary evidence against the suspects to build a solid case.

“Ang usa maoy identified nga ni dagan og konsehal sa barangay,” said Pelare.

(One of them was identified as a barangay councilor who was a candidate.)

Pelare also mentioned that the person who took the viral video is willing to provide an affidavit, which he considers a positive development in the case.

Initial investigation revealed that there were four victims involved in the incident and that the guns used by the suspects were properly identified, according to Cebu Police Provincial Office information officer Major Nolan Tagsip.

The two suspects were in possession of a 38mm revolver and a .45 pistol.

SunStar Cebu tried to obtain a statement from the accused’s camp, but no response has been received as of this writing.

Pelare emphasized in a press conference on Oct. 30 that the case was an isolated incident and that the recently concluded BSKE was generally peaceful and safe.