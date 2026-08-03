2 burglars arrested for robbing Argao judge’s home

TWO “Akyat Bahay” burglars were arrested after allegedly breaking into the home of a judge on Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2026, in Barangay Poblacion, Argao, Cebu.

The suspects were identified as Miguel Anthony Bajo Matucan, 21, and Christian Dave Lumalis, 19, both residents of Barangay Poblacion, Argao.

The victim was Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 26 Judge Noel Darren Damian.

According to the Argao Municipal Police Station, at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Damian called the station’s hotline to report that two unidentified men had entered his house through the screen covering one of the windows.

Once inside, the suspects allegedly stole jewelry and several US dollar bills.

Police immediately launched an investigation, identified the suspects, and conducted a manhunt operation that led to their arrest.

Recovered from the suspects were three gold rings found in Lumalis’ possession, 17 US dollar bills of various denominations, and six P100 bills recovered from Matucan.

Investigators said the suspects live directly across from the victim’s residence. During questioning, they allegedly admitted that they intended to sell the stolen jewelry but were afraid that they would be caught.

Robbery charges are being prepared against the suspects. (AYB)