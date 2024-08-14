2 burglars nabbed in Liloan, Cebu

TWO persons were arrested by the barangay tanods for breaking into a house in Barangay Catarman, Liloan, Cebu, at dawn on Wednesday, August 13.

Those taken into custody were alias Renato, 23, and his 37-year-old cohort, Sesmundo, both from Liloan town.

The barangay tanods were on foot patrol when a concerned citizen requested their help after noticing the burglary.

The tanods quickly responded and arrested the burglars.

The stolen items, which included a flat-screen television and a component sound system, were recovered from the robbers.

Investigation conducted at the Liloan Police Station under station commander Major Charlie Santiago revealed that the culprits gained entry to the house of a certain Anita, 52, by destroying the comfort room’s window grill.

The suspects are now being held at the Liloan Police Station. (DVG)